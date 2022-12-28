“She’s got the style, she’s got the glow by your side, wherever you go,” Grammy-winning global pop star Carly Rae Jepsen sings in the optimistic new theme song for Amazon Kids+’s new series, Hello Kitty: Super Style.

The iconic Sanrio character gets a chance to shine with a 3D global debut, with the first season airing throughout 2023. As the first eight episodes premiered earlier this month, parents and kids alike will have an opportunity to spend the winter season watching.

As Jepsen describes, she’s using the upcoming holiday break to bond with her recently-born niece and nephew through the colorful character. “This is the year where I’m an auntie twice over,” she said. “I’ve got a little nephew and a niece just born this past year. So, I’m excited for them to grow up and learn more about Hello Kitty. And then, get to point back and be like, ‘Look, I sang on the theme song guys.’”

“My niece, actually, and my nephew are going to be in the same town with me in a couple of weeks,” Jepsen adds. “Our family is going to have to sit down and just enjoy the show together, even though they’re still too young to understand what’s going on. I know my sister and I are excited. Being a new auntie, I’m excited for [them] to grow up and get to see some of the things that were such a big part of my childhood.”

While Jepsen herself couldn’t recall the exact moment she first was introduced to the cartoon, she has felt the heart and impact of Hello Kitty since being a child.

“I was such a fan of the show and obviously of Hello Kitty, who is just iconic and has been a part of my childhood and life. So, when the opportunity came around to ask if I’d want to sing on it, I said, ‘Yes, first let me hear the song.’ And I really loved the playfulness of it. ‘Hurray at the buttons and bows.’ It got stuck in my head.”

The musician first got her start at age 21 by appearing on Canadian Idol, before becoming a household name with the extremely-catchy hit “Call Me Maybe” in 2012. Since then, she has dropped some incredible pop albums, including 2015’s Emotion and 2022’s The Loneliest Time.

Jepsen’s career has also been interspersed with moments that combine music and television. Whether it was her Idol debut or appearing as Frenchy in the 2016 live-action TV adaption of Grease, her contribution to the Hello Kitty: Super Style theme song — which was written by Jared Faber (Teen Titans Go!) — serves as the next step for this interwoven aspect of her career.