Though Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2012 track “Call Me Maybe” marked her breakout as a musician, the singer’s 2015 record Emotion cemented her popstar status. The record received critical acclaim and widened her then-cult fanbase through a number on dance floor-ready pop songs. It’s now been five years since Jepsen released Emotion and while she recently shared a handful of songs, the singer celebrated Emotion‘s anniversary by unveiling two never-before-heard bonus tracks.

Much to her fans’ excitement, Jepsen debuted the Emotion b-sides “Never Get To Hold You” and “Love Again” on Friday. “It’s been such a joy to share so many beautiful memories from this record with you,” Jepsen wrote on Twitter alongside the bonus releases. Both tracks reflect Jepsen’s synth-pop Emotion era, boasting layers of bouncy bass and exuberant keys.

Ahead of the bonus tracks, Jepsen debuted an entire album of b-sides back in May from her 2019 record Dedicated. The collection flexes 12 new tracks and the singer even landed a collaboration with Bleachers for the song “Comeback.” On top of Dedicated B-Sides, Jepsen shared a quarantine-record track “Me And The Boys In The Band” this week as a love letter to her life on the road.

Listen to “Never Get To Hold You” and “Love Again” above. Dedicated Side B is out now via Schoolboy/Interscope. Get it here.