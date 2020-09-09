Mxmtoon has had an incredibly prolific year. The singer shared her sunny EP Dawn in the spring and announced its follow-up Dusk shortly thereafter. The singer even recently broke ground on her own podcast, 365 Days With Mxmtoon. On top of that, Mxmtoon had the opportunity to collaborate with beloved pop star Carly Rae Jepsen for the tender single “OK On Your Own.”

Armed with a ukulele, Mxmtoon opens with soulful reflections on “OK On Your Own” before a buoyant beat drops. Jepsen’s vocals arrive later, adding dimension to Mxmtoon’s cool-toned delivery.

In a statement about the single, Mxmtoon gushed over the opportunity to work with Jepsen:

“I was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well. my hope for the song is that ‘ok on your own’ can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step. […] sometimes relationships aren’t meant to work. it’s a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self worth before letting certain people into our lives! ‘ok on your own’ is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn’t a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!”

Listen to Mxmtoon and Jepsen’s “OK On Your Own” above.

Dusk is out 10/1 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.