Last month, Caroline Polachek unleashed her breathtaking new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. The follow-up to 2019’s Pang is as idiosyncratic and hypnotic as that record, possessing moments with unexpected bagpipes and features from Dido and Grimes on one track.

The “Bunny Is A Rider” singer brought the track “Welcome To My Island” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (March 22). The performance is bewitching, beginning with her showing off her uninhibited soprano vocals. Her voice is stunning throughout, even when she’s whisper-rapping during the verses, Billie Eilish-style. At one point, she shreds on an electric guitar, making her look like a rock star.

The song has been appreciated on TikTok after she unveiled a remix with Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel.

Because of the eccentric nature of Polachek’s music, she’s drawn many comparisons to Kate Bush. “while I realize it’s a huge compliment,” she wrote in response, “i’m endlessly f*cking annoyed by being told i’m ‘this generation’s Kate Bush.’ SHE is our generation’s Kate Bush, she is an active artist who’s topping the charts, and is irreplaceable. I, meanwhile, am this generation’s Caroline Polachek.”

Watch her performance of “Welcome To My Island” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.