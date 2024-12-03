Village People’s 1978 hit “YMCA” is the group’s most enduring song, and the hit single is frequently described as a “gay anthem” (even the Library Of Congress thinks it is). However, the band’s Victor Willis, who sings the song and wrote its lyrics, disagrees.

In a post shared on Facebook yesterday (December 2), he calls the idea “a false assumption based on the fact that my writing partner was gay, and some (not all) of Village People were gay, and that the first Village People album was totally about gay life.”

He continues:

“This assumption is also based on the fact that the YMCA was apparently being used as some sort of gay hangout and since one of the writers was gay and some of the Village People are gay, the song must be a message to gay people. To that I say once again, get your minds out of the gutter. It is not.”

Willis also notes, “However, I don’t mind that gays think of the song as their anthem. But you’d be hard-pressed to find Y.M.C.A. on the play list at any gay club, parade or other gay activity in a way that would suggest it’s somehow an anthem to the community other than alluding to illicit activity, which is defamatory, and damaging to the song.”

Willis even threatened legal action, saying, “Therefore, since I wrote the lyrics and ought to know what the lyrics I wrote is really about, come January 2025, my wife will start suing each and every news organization that falsely refers to Y.M.C.A., either in their headlines or alluded to in the base of the story, that Y.M.C.A. is somehow a gay anthem because such notion is based solely on the song’s lyrics alluding to elicit activity for which it does not.”

Elsewhere in the post, he addresses Donald Trump’s use of the song during his presidential campaign, explaining that he pushed back on it before realizing Trump obtained the proper legal rights to use the song. He adds, “The financial benefits have been great as well as Y.M.C.A. is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect’s continued use of the song. Therefore, I’m glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of Y.M.C.A. And I thank him for choosing to use my song.”

Read the full post below.