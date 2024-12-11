Do you have plans for New Year’s Eve? If not, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest has you covered. The annual multi-coast broadcast returns with a stacked lineup of performers.

This year (on December 31), the event will feature performances of Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Tinashe, Reneé Rapp, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Kesha, Laufey, T-Pain and more. As a special celebration of her acclaimed album’s 30th anniversary, Morissette will perform records off of Jagged Little Pill including a duet of “You Oughta Know” with Reneé Rapp.

Additional acts include Carrie Underwood, TLC, Blake Shelton, Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Dasha, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Natasha Bedingfield, Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson, and Thomas Rhett.

For the 20th year, Ryan Seacrest will serves as the program’s official host alongside co-host Rita Ora and Dayanara Torres. Throughout the night, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will cut to their correspondents in New York City’s Times Square, Las Vegas, and Puerto Rico as the countdown to the new year runs.

For those unable to catch the ABC broadcast live on December 31 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern or miss their favorite entertainer’s set, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 will be available to stream on January 1 via Hulu. Find more information here.