Lady Gaga was a huge supporter of Joe Biden during his presidential campaign, so she got to experience what was likely an immensely gratifying moment today: singing the National Anthem at his inauguration.

After being introduced, Gaga walked out escorted by a member of the Marines. Then, accompanied by the United States Marine Band, she grabbed her golden microphone and struggled to hold back a smile as she gave a powerful vocal performance.

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem at the inauguration of the 46th president Joe Biden. https://t.co/65ZivtJUxi pic.twitter.com/XKJ1ESvOhh — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) January 20, 2021

In a pair of tweets shortly before her performance, Gaga wrote, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Yesterday, she also offered an optimistic message about today, writing, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

