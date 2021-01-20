Getty Image
Lady Gaga Was All Smiles Singing The National Anthem At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga was a huge supporter of Joe Biden during his presidential campaign, so she got to experience what was likely an immensely gratifying moment today: singing the National Anthem at his inauguration.

After being introduced, Gaga walked out escorted by a member of the Marines. Then, accompanied by the United States Marine Band, she grabbed her golden microphone and struggled to hold back a smile as she gave a powerful vocal performance.

In a pair of tweets shortly before her performance, Gaga wrote, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

Yesterday, she also offered an optimistic message about today, writing, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Watch the performance above and check out the inauguration proceedings live below.

