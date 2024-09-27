Chappell Roan has become a major festival draw, which she proved earlier this year with what looked like one of the biggest crowds Lollapalooza has ever seen. So, folks attending this weekend’s All Things Go festival in New York face some disappointing news today (September 27): Roan was set to perform, but now she’s pulling out.

In a post shared on her Instagram story (as captured by Variety), Roan explained that “things have gotten overwhelming” recently, saying:

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it. I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding Be back soon xox.”

In recent times, Roan has faced criticism over some political statements she’s made. Earlier this week, she celebrated the one-year anniversary of her album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess and noted her life “has been amazing and hard and beautiful and eye opening and empowering and transformative and every emotion ever.”