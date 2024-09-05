Chappell Roan generated endless headlines when she bravely posted about the “abuse and harassment” that public figures are expected to endure. That included a crystal clear statement about establishing boundaries with her fans.

But, of course, the rapidly ascending pop star still cares about her fans.

On Wednesday, September 4, Roan posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) explaining that she “scrubbed and canceled” scalper tickets after realizing that her October 1 concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee had sold out suspiciously quickly.

“Scalpers and bots just bought up all the tickets, so we went through and canceled all the scalper tickets we could,” Roan said in the video. “So, from that, we’re gonna release a limited number of tickets to you because I want to make sure that tickets go to people who actually want to come and, like, are fans.”

Roan then instructed fans on how to submit a request for tickets here.

“This is the best solution that makes sense to me right now and my team, and I know it’s confusing — and it’s so annoying — but I genuinely am so pissed about the scalper situation and think that people actually deserve to get to my show. This is a larger issue. We’re dealing with it. But thank you for understanding, and I cannot wait to see people who deserve to be here. It means everything to me.”

Roan is scheduled to perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs on September 11. See all of her upcoming live dates here.