Who Is Performing At The 2024 MTV VMAs?

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards lineup is coming together.

Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro were the first announced performers for this year’s VMAs, and now they’ve been joined by a few more acts: Lisa, Halsey, Benson Boone, and Lenny Kravitz. Of those four, Boone is the only one who will be making his VMAs debut: The White Lotus star Lisa was there with Blackpink at the 2022 ceremony, while Halsey teamed up with The Chainsmokers to sing “Closer” in 2016. As for Kravitz, he hasn’t performed during the VMAs since 1998, when he accompanied Madonna on “Ray Of Light.”

Taylor Swift (who is not expected to perform despite her The Eras Tour break) leads with 10 total nominations at the 2024 VMAs, followed by Post Malone with nine; Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and Ariana Grande with six each; and SZA and Megan Thee Stallion with five. Katy Perry will also be presented with the Video Vanguard Award and “perform a career-spanning medley.”

You can see the full lineup (so far) below.