What happens when a brat meets a nasty girl? I don’t know. But fans of Charli XCX and Tinashe thinks the public will learn some enough. According to supporter-fueled speculation, the two singers are coming together for a mysterious Brat remix album.

In photos captured by avid Charli XCX listeners (viewable here, courtesy of Pop Base), a billboard themed after her Brat album has appeared with Tinashe’s name, which kicked off the online frenzy.

But the rumored treated supposedly doesn’t end there. Users also spotted a similar billboard spelling Bon Iver was seen (viewable here). Back in August, Charli XCX hinted to Vulture that she had another new full length “a brand new version” of Brat was tucked away, but brushed off the idea of it being a remix.

“It’s definitely in the bratosphere, so to speak,” she said.

However, given that Charli XCX consider lying “so brat,” fans aren’t exactly going to rule it out entirely.

None of the suspected parties involved have confirmed any fan theories. The latest update from Charli XCX shared that a new project could be released as earlier as October 11.

So, if Saturday Night Live could deliver a Brat-themed political talk show starring Bowen Yang, Charli XCX can certainly fulfill supporters’ wish for an even more dance friendly remix album of Brat.