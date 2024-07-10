What Is The Password For Charli XCX’s Brat Store?

The password is: “password.” It’s a good thing she got into singing, not cybersecurity.

“I’ve always been very blunt,” Charli told The Guardian about Brat. “I’ve taken one step forward and two steps back in terms of being secure in who I am as a person, but I think that’s just a human thing. Right now, there’s this alchemy where I’ve somehow been drawn to making a club record – which feels intrinsically who I am – coupled with this new lyrical style. It’s very much like texts I would send to friends. I wasn’t worried about rhyme, or the traditional things; it’s really just about capturing a feeling of chaos and saying the most blunt thing that is at the top of my brain.”

Charli’s Brat summer will continue into the fall when she and Troye Sivan hit the road on the Sweat tour. You can see the dates here.