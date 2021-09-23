Charli XCX recently kicked off her new era of music with the thumping track “Good Ones.” Charli hasn’t shared much information about her upcoming project or when fans can expect to her her next single, but she may have just teased a collaboration with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens.

Charli fueled the rumors when she shared a photo dump on Instagram of recent pictures. The second image was a blurry picture of a camera’s screen, showing what looks like a scene from a video with Charli, Polachek, and Christine And The Queens. Charli wrote “a perfect shape” alongside the image, possibly teasing the name of the song the three could be working on.

While Charli hasn’t given too many details about her upcoming music, the singer did recently say she’s coninuing to be “innovative” when it comes to pop music. “As you already know, I am an iconic figure in the arts, and have helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and the mainstream with my output,” she said. “My innovative approach has opened up new possibilities within the pop sphere for both myself and others. You’re welcome.”

