Charli XCX Leads A Goth Funeral Procession In Her ‘Good Ones’ Video

Charli XCX‘s last album How I’m Feeling Now was marked by hyperpop instrumentals and Y2K-inspired outfits. Now kicking off her new era of music with her “Good Ones” single, Charli is pivoting to a more goth-inspired look.

The driving pop tune “Good Ones” debuted with a video directed by Hannah Lux. The visual sees the singer leading a goth funeral procession, which she calls “twisted, dramatic and quite frankly electrifying.” With a group of backup dancers, Charli shimmies and sulks her way around a coffin, coping with the passing of a good friend. “The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world — fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits,” she said about the song.

Alongside the new video, Charli lays out her new era, saying she’s continuing to innovate the world of pop music:

“As you already know, I am an iconic figure in the arts, and have helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and the mainstream with my output. My innovative approach has opened up new possibilities within the pop sphere for both myself and others. You’re welcome.”

Watch the “Good Ones” video above.

