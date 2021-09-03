After months of rumors, Lady Gaga finally announced Dawn Of Chromatica earlier this week, and now the remix album is out. Among the highlights is Charli XCX and A.G. Cook’s remix of “911.”

Charli wrote on Instagram, “the love for good ones has been so overwhelming i decided to take a vacation to chromatica. the 911 remix is out now… angels and little monsters unite.” She also tweeted, “thank you to @ladygaga and @bloodpop for personally stamping mine and @agcook404’s passports upon our entry into chromatica. we had a blast.”

thank you to @ladygaga and @bloodpop for personally stamping mine and @agcook404’s passports upon our entry into chromatica. we had a blast. 911 remix available now 🖤 https://t.co/ZOGcLJ55nk — Charli (@charli_xcx) September 3, 2021

Back in March, Charli revealed that the idea of her doing a “911” remix didn’t initially work out, tweeting, “I LOVE chromatica. her best era imo. rain on me was the song of 2020 & I wish the clubs were open when it came out so we could have raaaaved to it. Blood Pop hit me up about doing a 911 remix but nothing came of it, obvz I would have died & done it in a heartbeat.” BloodPop then responded with a screenshot of his texts with Charli, revealing that there was a miscommunication between him and Charli.

HELL YES. I LOVE chromatica. her best era imo. rain on me was the song of 2020 & I wish the clubs were open when it came out so we could have raaaaved to it. Blood Pop hit me up about doing a 911 remix but nothing came of it, obvz I would have died & done it in a heartbeat. https://t.co/UNtTlSEgo3 — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the project also features contributions from Arca, Dorian Electra, Mura Masa, Pabllo Vittar, and Ashnikko.

Listen to Charli and Cook’s “911” remix above.

Dawn Of Chromatica is out now via Interscope Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.