Ahead of the rapidly approaching Super Bowl on February 9, some ads, or teasers of ads, for the big game are starting to make their way online. Doja Cat appeared in a new Taco Bell spot a few days ago, and now Charli XCX is also promoting the food space with a new ad for Uber Eats, alongside Martha Stewart. The actual ad isn’t out yet, but a new teaser for it just dropped today (January 27).

The video sees Charli and Stewart, presumably on the set of their ad, addressing the camera as they take part in the “We Listen And We Don’t Judge” trend. They start by swapping lighthearted jabs at each other, with Stewart saying, “Honestly, Charli, when my agent first sent me your name, I thought it was the Wi-Fi password.” Charli then said, “Well, when my agent told me you were, doing this, I thought you’d be doing the catering.”

Charli then worked the name of the brand in, saying, “I thought a Super Bowl was something I could order on Uber Eats.” Stewart responded, “I thought it was something else.” As the video ends with an on-screen graphic teasing the full release of the ad, Stewart says, “Seriously, who are you again?”

Check out the video above.