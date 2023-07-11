Rina Sawayama tends to avoid making splashy headlines unless, of course, it’s about her music. However, last month the “Eye For An Eye” singer was all the talk after calling out The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy for his behavior toward his friends’ insensitive remarks about the Asian community during her set at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Although Healy has made it clear that he’s f*cking proud of himself despite what the public thinks. Rina Sawayama’s beef with Healy is far from over, as she doubled down on her thoughts on the musician at NOS Alive Festival.

“So I was thinking a lot about apologies. It’s just funny how some people get away with not apologizing ever for saying some racist sh*t, for saying some sexist sh*t. Why don’t you apologize for once in your life without making it about your f*cking self,” said the entertainer referring to Healy’s past controversial remarks.

Rina Sawayama calls out Matty Healy for the second time at NOS Alive Lisbon pic.twitter.com/7ObbLaNMTt — lou 🪩 (@l0ul0uthef00l) July 10, 2023

Rina’s first time blasting Healy for his remarks was much more direct, as she said, “I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of microaggressions. So, tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches [pornography series] Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough.”

Rina Sawayama calling out Matty Healy at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/cBE5rWWtFt — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2023

Never one to back down from responding to another artist’s criticism of him, during The 1975’s performance at TRNSMT Festival began to address Rina’s Glastonbury comments. However, his bandmates stepped in to stop him.