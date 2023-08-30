For a little while now, there has seemed to be some beef between Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama, which saw Charli unfollow Sawayama on social media. Now, Charli herself has addressed it.

In a tweet shared today (August 30), Charli wrote, “look – this all got a bit crazy – me and rina spoke about things on the phone just now. my unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends which we’ve now spoken about <3.”

Charli and Sawayama, by the way, collaborated on “Beg For You” in 2022, so they were previously on good terms. As for what’s going on now, The Tab compiled a history of some factors that could potentially be at play.

Sawayama called out The 1975’s Matty Healy multiple times this summer. During her Glastonbury performance in June, she addressed Healy’s podcast controversy, saying, “I wrote this because I was sick and tired of these micro-aggressions. So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters! I’ve had enough!”

The next month, she said at a different show, “So I was thinking a lot about apologies. It’s just funny how some people get away with not apologizing ever for saying some racist sh*t, for saying some sexist sh*t. Why don’t you apologize for once in your life without making it about your f*cking self?”

Charli, meanwhile, appears to be dating The 1975 drummer George Daniel. So, there was speculation that Charli unfollowing Sawayama was related to that, but Charli has not confirmed what sparked the “personal disagreement.”

