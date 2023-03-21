Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX are officially set to be doing the soundtrack for a forthcoming A24 film, Mother Mary. Directed and written by David Lowery, who made the studio’s previous 2021 flick, The Green Knight, the movie will be centered around a fictional musician played by Anne Hathaway, and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel. It will also have an original score by Daniel Hart.

“Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion,” according to Deadline.

This will also serve as a reunion of sorts between Antonoff and Charli, as the pair discussed working on music together back in 2015. It just took a little time.

“Actually, last time I saw Charli we talked about how we should make sure we find some time to write a bunch of songs and see what happens. I definitely think Charli and I will come up with some interesting things,” Antonoff told Popbuzz.

That same year, they went out on a joint tour together as Antonoff was playing with his band Bleachers. “He likes to get pedicures, he eats a lot of steak, he goes rollerblading on tour and went to Jewish school,” she added in an interview with Billboard.

While details about the specific songs are still under wraps, fans are for sure excited by the film announcement and its soundtrack.

