During her recent Coachella set, Charli XCX passed the baton from Brat Summer to Cronenberg Summer. And Ari Aster Summer. And Celine Song Summer. And the summer of PTA, Joachim Trier, Aronofsky, and Kogonada.

For Charli herself, it’s about to be Takashi Miike Summer.

Variety reports that the “360” singer is set to star in and produce the next movie from the Japanese director, best known for extremely violent films like Audition and Ichi The Killer. Plot details are not available at this time. It’s also unclear how Charli will make time for the movie, considering her busy schedule. Beyond the ongoing Brat Tour, her upcoming filmography includes A24’s The Moments, I Want Your Sex, 100 Nights Of Hero, and Faces Of Death.

Charli also appears in Overcompensating, a new Amazon Prime series from creator Benito Skinner. The college-set comedy follows closeted former football player Benny (played by Skinner), who becomes fast friends with outsider Carmen (Wally Baram). Together, they “juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs,” according to the logline. “Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

You can watch the latest trailer below (Charli makes a cameo).