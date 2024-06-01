In the United States, June represents national Pride Month. But Troye Sivan decided to kick his personal celebration off a day early.

Yesterday (May 31), the “Angel Baby” singer took to the stage of Primavera Sound Festival 2024. During Troye’s set, he treated attendees to a steamy NSFW performance that would make Madonna blush.

From sexually explicit gestures with the microphone, a sensual make out session with a dancer, and steamy choreography, Troye surely spiked the temperature in Barcelona, Spain.

Fans online praised Troye for his showmanship. “Australia’s not ready for a Troye Sivan show,” wrote on user. “An absolute masterclass of performance, electricity and gay sh*t. Troye Sivan, you are a SUPERSTAR. This is the highlight of primavera sound 2024.”

Thankfully for Troye, Spain has some of the most progressive LGBTQ laws in the world. So, he was allowed to complete his performance without interruption. This wasn’t the case for The 1975.

After their set at Good Vibes Festival 2023, The 1975 were reportedly arrested following frontman Matty Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald’s onstage kiss.

Troye has continued to use his fame to raise awareness to LGBTQ injustices and his music to create displays of queer love, including his album Something To Give Each Other‘s cover and the gender-bending video for “One Of Your Girls.”

So Troye’s onstage actions at Primavera Sound 2024, isn’t anything new for him and his Something To Give Each Other Tour provided that.