Elton John has spent a lot of time working with other artists over the past year or so, and now he’s commemorating that era with The Lockdown Sessions, a new album consisting of collaborations. While the project, which is set for release on October 22, is billed as a new album, it is like a compilation in ways, as it features previously released songs on which John is featured, like Gorillaz’s “The Pink Phantom” and Miley Cyrus’ cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”

Aside from the aforementioned, the album features collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Surfaces, Years & Years, Young Thug, and others.

John says of the project:

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

Check out the The Lockdown Sessions art and tracklist below.

1. Elton John and Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

2. Elton John, Young Thug and Nicki Minaj — “Always Love You”

3. Surfaces — “Learn To Fly” Feat. Elton John

4. Elton John and Charlie Puth — “After All ”

5. Rina Sawayama and Elton John — “Chosen Family”

6. Gorillaz — “The Pink Phantom” Feat. Elton John and 6lack

7. Elton John and Years And Years — “It’s a sin (global reach mix)”

8. Miley Cyrus — “Nothing Else Matters” Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith

9. Elton John and SG Lewis — “Orbit”

10. Elton John and Brandi Carlile — “Simple Things”

11. Jimmie Allen and Elton John — “Beauty In The Bones”

12. Lil Nas X — “One Of Me” Feat. Elton John

13. Elton John and Eddie Vedder — “E-Ticket”

14. Elton John and Stevie Wonder — “Finish Line”

15. Elton John and Stevie Nicks — “Stolen Car”

16. Glen Campbell and Elton John — “I’m Not Gonna Miss You”

The Lockdown Sessions is out 10/22 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.

