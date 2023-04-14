Last month, Charlie Puth shared “That’s Not How This Works,” an emotional song with Dan + Shay, along with a short film of the same name featuring Sabrina Carpenter. Now, he’s unveiled a remix of that song with Carpenter.

Carpenter’s vocals are a great addition to the song as she sings about a failing relationship: “Stop remindin’ me of when we said ‘forever’ / I know exactly what you’re doin’ / Oh, when you say you need to drop off all my sweaters / It’s just one of your excuses.” Their voices harmonize perfectly; the chemistry is palpable.

The Emails I Can’t Send performer recently made headlines after she canceled her show in Portland on Tuesday, April 11 due to an anonymous threat against the venue where the concert was previously scheduled transpire.

“Portland — I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart; this is the last thing I wanted to do, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be able to perform tonight,” she wrote. “You will be refunded.” She added, “I am so sorry. I love you very much.”

Listen to “That’s Not How This Works [Sabrina’s Version]” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.