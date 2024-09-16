Cher has ended her pursuit of a conservatorship over Elijah Blue Allman, her 48-year-old son.

“The team successfully defended Elijah, resulting in Cher voluntarily dismissing her petition,” Avi Levy and Steven Brumer of Cage & Miles, LLP, Allman’s attorneys, shared in a statement to People. “This outcome allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today.”

People additionally confirmed, “The two have reached a private agreement.”

Last December, TMZ reported that Cher had filed for a conservatorship over Allman because, she claimed, Allman was “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Cher’s emergency bid was denied, as per Rolling Stone this January. Allman appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom to oppose Cher’s filing.

At that time, Allman expressed that he had “struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible,” but he was in a different place — attending AA meetings and “reconciling with my wife.”

Cher was denied again later in January, and by March, Rolling Stone reported that Cher had been granted “a three-month delay to gather medical records and pursue a private settlement.”

Cher shared Elijah Blue Allman with the late Gregg Allman.