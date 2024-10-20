For years, Cher felt slighted by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Eventually, Cher vowed not to accept admission into the pristine music club. Well, yesterday (October 19) that all changed when Cher was officially inducted into the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class.

To open up the ceremony, Dua Lipa paid homage to Cher with a performance of her beloved hit “Believe.” As a special surprise Cher gained Dua Lipa on stage to turn the electronic pop smash into an empowering duet (viewable here).

Today (October 20), Dua Lipa continued that love train with a touching post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “An absolute honor to pay tribute last night to THE ICON & LEGEND Cher as she gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 🖤 (about bloody timeeee if you ask me)! Grateful beyond words to have shared the stage with Cher and The Roots to sing “Believe” 🫀🫀🫀 what a dream come true! PINCH ME PLEASE.”

Just like Dua Lipa, during Cher’s induction speech (viewable here) she joked about how long it has taken her to be inducted. “It was easier getting divorced from two men than it was getting in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she joked.

After getting that out of the way, Cher discussed her illustrious career (which will be vividly outlined in her forthcoming two-part memoir). “I’m lucky, I’ve had really bad things happen – I was dropped by four labels,” she said. “When it was completely over, I did ‘Believe’ and it was like, “yes!” I’ve just been really lucky, and I have had number ones for seven decades, which surprises me, because I’m a good singer [but] I’m not a great singer. You know what? I’ll take it. And also, I changed the sound of music forever, all right? And and ‘Believe’ really changed the sound of music.”

Cher: The Memoir, Part One is expected to hit shelves on 11/19 via HarperCollins. Find more information here.

The 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame streamed live on Disney+, but a special featuring the evening’s performances will air on ABC on Jan. 1. Then it will be available for viewing on Hulu. Find more information here.