Cher has put up a fierce fight for everything in her life. Her recent induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame certainly came with a few hurdles. During a recent interview Cher revealed that she also faced several financial struggles which she plans to dish all about in her upcoming tell-all, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.

In a sit down with The New York Times, Cher claimed that her famous ex-husband Sonny Bono “took” all of her money during her marriage.

“He took all my money,” she said. “I just thought, We’re husband and wife. Half the things are his, half the things are mine. It didn’t occur to me that there was another way.”

As she reflects on the alleged financial abuse, Cher wishes she expressed regret in nothing addressing it with her late ex. “To this day, I wish to God I could just ask, ‘Son, at what point, during what day, did you go, ‘Yeah, you know what? I’m going to take her money,’” she said.

Cher also claimed that Sonny secretly “arranged their finances so that Cher was working for him — an underpaid employee” listed under a company called Cher Enterprises.

While Sonny passed in 1998, according to Rolling Stone Cher still isn’t fully financial free of him.

Despite securing a victory in her Sonny And Cher royalty lawsuit against Bono’s widow Mary, opposing counsel have gone on to argue that Cher isn’t “entitled” to the finances.

Given this information, there is no wonder why Cher’s memoir is split into multiple parts.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One is out now via Harper Collins. Find more information here.