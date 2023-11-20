The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Sterling K. Brown, Taika Waititi, Tim Allen, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Joel Kinnaman, Cher, and Dwayne Johnson. The musical guests include Cat Power , Davido , and Offset . You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of November 20 – November 24 below.

Davido — Monday, November 20

Afrobeats(pop/fusion/etc.) continues its American takeover as Davido, the Lagos-raised singer at the forefront of African music’s global push, stops by to promote his fourth studio album Timeless. He also celebrates his three Grammy nominations for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards next year for the album, as well as its singles “Feel” and “Unavailable” — both of which he previously performed on late night, on Colbert’s The Late Show.

Offset — Thursday, November 23

Offset is stopping by on Thursday to promote his latest album Set It Off, which included singles like “Say My Grace,” “Fan,” and “Jealousy,” which also features his wife, Cardi B.