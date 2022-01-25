The story that has been dominating the music news cycle of the past 24 hours is that Damon Albarn said of Taylor Swift in a recent interview, “She doesn’t write her own songs.” That drew responses from Swift and people close to her (collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner), and now prominent folks from outside of the music world are also chiming in, perhaps the most notable of them being Chile’s soon-to-be president.

Gabriel Boric Font, who is currently the country’s president-elect and is set to be inaugurated on March 11, responded to Swift’s tweet by writing, “Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Dont take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor.”

Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Dont take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) January 25, 2022

Zarah Sultana, a British politician who serves as the Member Of Parliament (MP) for Coventry South, replied to Boric’s tweet, “Just came here to show Taylor solidarity and found @gabrielboric. Love that international socialist Swiftie power!”

Just came here to show Taylor solidarity and found @gabrielboric. Love that international socialist Swiftie power! 🌹✨ — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Thomas Simons, better known by his online alias TommyInnit, also responded to Swift. Simons is a 17-year-old video game streamer who makes content about Minecraft and has amassed just shy of 7 million followers on Twitch, making him the most-followed Minecraft streamer on the platform. So, while he’s not a political leader, he has major notoriety and influence among a significant audience.

He tweeted, “On behalf of the entire Minecraft communtiy Taylor, we support you.”

On behalf of the entire Minecraft communtiy Taylor, we support you❤️🔴 — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 24, 2022

Aside from that, Swift also got love from the Empire State Building, Tidal, and Eve 6, so check those tweets out below.

No one does it better than you — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 24, 2022

Can confirm Taylor’s pen game is strong. pic.twitter.com/lSnDLrNMz1 — TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 25, 2022

if i was taylor swift i’d be like dude the lyrics to the chorus of your biggest song are literally woooohooooo — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 25, 2022

you mean to tell me this wasn’t a collaborative effort pic.twitter.com/qJvwY2FbFV — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 25, 2022

i know blur is good you guys i’m just getting my kicks where i can — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 25, 2022