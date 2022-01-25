Taylor Swift 2021 All Too Well New York Premiere
Getty Image
Pop

Chile’s President Is Mad At Damon Albarn Over Taylor Swift And Other Leaders Weighed In, Too

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The story that has been dominating the music news cycle of the past 24 hours is that Damon Albarn said of Taylor Swift in a recent interview, “She doesn’t write her own songs.” That drew responses from Swift and people close to her (collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner), and now prominent folks from outside of the music world are also chiming in, perhaps the most notable of them being Chile’s soon-to-be president.

Gabriel Boric Font, who is currently the country’s president-elect and is set to be inaugurated on March 11, responded to Swift’s tweet by writing, “Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Dont take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor.”

Zarah Sultana, a British politician who serves as the Member Of Parliament (MP) for Coventry South, replied to Boric’s tweet, “Just came here to show Taylor solidarity and found @gabrielboric. Love that international socialist Swiftie power!”

Meanwhile, Thomas Simons, better known by his online alias TommyInnit, also responded to Swift. Simons is a 17-year-old video game streamer who makes content about Minecraft and has amassed just shy of 7 million followers on Twitch, making him the most-followed Minecraft streamer on the platform. So, while he’s not a political leader, he has major notoriety and influence among a significant audience.

He tweeted, “On behalf of the entire Minecraft communtiy Taylor, we support you.”

Aside from that, Swift also got love from the Empire State Building, Tidal, and Eve 6, so check those tweets out below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
FKA Twigs Digs Into The ‘Golden Stuff’ On Her New Mixtape, ‘Caprisongs’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×