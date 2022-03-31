These days, the smallest move Chlöe Bailey makes is enough to get the internet’s attention. Following up the success of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” she’s been on quite a run, most recently collaborating with Gunna on the “You & Me” video, and prepping the release of her second solo song. That track, which she’s already been teasing, is called “Treat Me,” and today she let fans know exactly when it will drop — and shared some pretty bossy single artwork to go along with it.

“TREAT ME DROPS 4/8 y’all ready? make sure you pre-save,” she wrote on Twitter.

Fans were definitely excited about the single artwork, which is line with some of the other high-glam photos Chloe has been sharing since she started as a solo artist. Those photos often have people — including other celebrities like Cardi B — absolutely floored. Meanwhile, despite their recent collaboration, and photos of them holding hands, Gunna and Chloe have still been maintaining that they’re not a couple. Well, if that is true that means Chloe is still single, and it sounds like her next song is laying out exactly how she wants to be treated in a relationship.

Keep an ear out for that new single dropping next Friday, April 8.