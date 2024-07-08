In early June, iHeartRadio announced its lineup for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and it seemed full: Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids On The Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, and Victoria Monét.

Somehow, there’s room for two more.

On Monday morning, July 8, Dua Lipa and Halsey were added to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup. Lipa released Radical Optimism in early May, and the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Halsey hasn’t dropped an album since 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, but all signs point toward a new Halsey album arriving sooner than later. So far, Halsey has released “The End,” a highly vulnerable single about the illnesses she has privately battled in recent years.

The festival will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20-21. Each day’s performances will be livestreamed on Hulu and broadcast live across iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

Tickets are available now at AXS. According to AXS, Day 1 tickets range from $59.50 in Section 214 to $822.50 in Pit A or Pit B. Other floor seats range from $332 to $550, and VIP offers begin at $1,250. There are several ticket options, two-day offers, and VIP packages. AXS is also offering official resale tickets.