Last week, Coldplay’s never-ending, world-beating Music Of The Spheres World Tour arrived in Vienna, Austria. Ernst Happel Stadion was also where Taylor Swift was supposed to perform three of her The Eras Tour concerts, but all three were canceled after Austrian officials arrested two men allegedly plotting to carry out a terrorist attack at the venue. Coldplay’s Chris Martin and opener Maggie Rogers covered Swift’s “Love Story” in Vienna.

Martin and Rogers double-dipped for their final show at Ernst Happel Stadion on Sunday, August 25. Rogers joined Martin for yet another Swift cover — this time, “The 1” from Folklore.

Someone named Neil on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment with this video. Martin played the piano while harmonizing with Rogers, and what appeared to be two Coldplay-Swiftie crossover fans sat beside Martin.

Last Wednesday, August 21, Swift publicly addressed her canceled Vienna shows for the first time with a lengthy Instagram caption. She wrote, in part, that she had chosen to remain silent until she completed her European leg because “my priority was finishing our European tour safely.”

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” Swift wrote.

