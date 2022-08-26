Coldplay recently capped off a run of concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium and the shows were eventful. During the Wembley stint, Coldplay covered the viral “Jiggle Jiggle” song,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” and Grease standout “Summer Nights” in honor of Olivia Newton-John. The shows were surely memorable for all who had the pleasure of attending, but there’s one fan who perhaps had the strongest takeaway of all.

At the August 20 show, a fan named Mattie Jolley brought a sign that read, “Chris design my tattoo please.” Jolley told LadBible that Martin had noticed him “throughout the show.” He continued, “After four more songs the band started ‘Fix You.’ Chris was kneeling on the stage, he looked for me and made a gesture to say get your pen ready. At the point I was in shock, I was shaking so much trying to get my pen and pad out. Then he came down the stairs of the stage, looked at me while he continued to sing ‘Fix You,’ as if it was being sung to me.”

A video of the moment shows Martin drawing the tattoo as he kept singing the song.

So Last night still hasn’t hit. Getting Don’t Panic was great but better of all, Chris saw my sign and came down to me during Fix You to draw me a tattoo… like WHAT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ayw4Fz2EBC — MattieOfTheSpheres (@MattieJolleyAFC) August 21, 2022

“As soon as it happened, I burst into tears realizing what had just happened and I was more in shock,” Jolley said.

He also noted of the design, “He drew a really cool love heart, which has a cool-looking infinity sign around it. I haven’t finalized exactly what I’m going to get, but I would like to get the drawing with the words ‘Never Give Up’ and the Love Button [nonprofit organization supported by Martin] logo.”

