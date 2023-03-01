Harry Styles has done a disgusting thing or two since entering the public eye — the Grammy Award winner recently participated in the Australian tradition of drinking alcohol from his shoe during his Love On Tour. However, spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine isn’t one of them.

The Don’t Worry Darling spitgate scandal was, at one point, a trending topic on social media. Even actor Nick Kroll chimed in on the conversation while visiting The Tonight Show. However, now Pine is clearing the air about what really happened.

Appearing on Esquire’s video segment Explain This, Pine puts it plainly, “Harry did not spit on me.”

Pine went on to clarify further, stating, “Harry is a very kind guy. I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?’ We had this little joke. We were all jet-lagged and trying to answer questions, and sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled, and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words.'”

Styles has been embarrassed in the public eye in the past thanks to a nearly disastrous wardrobe malfunction but at least the stigma of spitgate can be put behind him.

Watch the full segment above.