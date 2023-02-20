Harry Styles steps on a stage and goes viral for something. Lather, rinse, repeat. Just this month, Styles caused an uproar by winning Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammys, where he also performed “As It Was” on a malfunctioning stage. Then, he thanked his former One Direction bandmates during his BRITs acceptance speech for Artist Of The Year.

i feel like i just got electrocuted and hit by a truck at the same time pic.twitter.com/ygLzO5cDBr — 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@bylarisha) February 11, 2023

Now, Styles has resumed his Love On Tour — known for embarrassing pants-splitting, dangerous Skittles-throwing and encouraging fans to come out alike. On Monday, February 20, Styles added to that impressive list at HBF Park in Perth, Australia: He did a “shoey.”

Fan-captured video of the concert shows Styles coyly taking off his Adidas shoe and filling it up with some alcoholic beverage before returning to the microphone and (accurately) proclaiming, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever [heard of].” Nonetheless, Styles chugged out of his shoe.

“I feel like a different person,” he joked after slipping his shoe back on. “I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal! Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people! […] I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length!”

the way he lifts his pant leg ever so slightly to take his shoe off 😭 pic.twitter.com/jZTKrgAuEz — 🏆 3X GRAMMY WINNER HARRY STYLES (@blueblrdhoneyy) February 20, 2023

Maybe Styles will call Post Malone to commiserate. Posty’s shoey came earlier this month during a performance in Sydney, Australia, where he was serving as the supporting act to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

