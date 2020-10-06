This year celebrated 45 years since Bruce Springsteen released his iconic record Born To Run, which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden named “one of the greatest rock albums ever made,” an opinion with which few would argue. Springsteen is currently gearing up to release yet another album, but Christine And The Queens decided to pay homage to the classic record by hopping on piano to share a soulful rendition of the Born To Run track “I’m On Fire.”

Transforming the song from an atmospheric tune to a slow-burning piano ballad, Christine showcased her soaring vocals while delivering the song’s lyrics alongside an upright piano. “Sometimes it’s like someone took a knife, baby, edgy, and dull / And cut a six-inch valley through the middle of my skull,” Christine sings. Sharing the cover to social media, Christine offered a heartfelt note to fans. “Miss you all,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Christine’s “I’m On Fire” rendition is the latest in a handful of covers the singer has shared as a way to keep fans entertained during the lockdown. Along with Springsteen, Christine has shared covers of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room,” and Neil Young’s “Heart Of Gold.”

Watch Christine And The Queens cover “I’m On Fire” above.