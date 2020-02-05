Christine And The Queens has found herself an audience in the English-speaking world, all while honoring her roots and keeping up her French-language career as well. She released her first two albums — Chaleur Humaine and Chris — in both English and French versions. Now, she has combined the two languages on her new single, “People, I’ve Been Sad.”

On the emotional and synthy ballad, the first verse and the choruses are in English, while the other parts of the track are sung in French. Christine And The Queens is in her feelings on the track, singing on the chorus, “If you disappear, then I’m disappearing too / You know the feeling, you know the feeling / If you fall apart, then I’m falling behind you / You know the feeling, you know the feeling.”

Alongside the studio version of the song, Christine And The Queens shared a video of her performing the song for music platform COLORS.

Although 2019 didn’t bring a new Christine And The Queens album, the musician remained in the public eye thanks to her Charli XCX collaboration, “Gone.” The track was released as a single before the pair performed it live on The Tonight Show.

Listen to “People, I’ve Been Sad” and watch the performance of the song above.

