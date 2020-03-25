As the spread of the coronavirus pushes people indoors, musicians are offering entertainment as solace for those practicing social distancing. Christine And The Queens was pro-active with providing musical distraction and became one of the first to host nightly quarantine livestreams on her Instagram. To continue her at-home concert series, Christine graced fans with a cover of The Weeknd’s mesmerizing track “Blinding Lights” off his recently-released LP, After Hours.

Standing alone in her living room, Christine recorded herself crooning The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” lyrics. But rather than performing over the crooner’s faithful instrumentals, Christine added her own flair to the thumping beat. The French singer mixed touches of bright percussive elements and slow-burning synths to a low, pounding bass to offer a more stripped-down version of the expansive track.

Christine then passionately delivered the track, singing each verse with expression. “I’m running out of time / ‘Cause I can see the sun light up the sky / So I hit the road in overdrive, baby,” she sings.

Posting the cover on social media, Christine said she couldn’t help but share the cover. “I thought it’d be nice to share with you this @theweeknd cover I just worked on, because I guess I can’t help it, on a stage or everywhere else I can push the furniture,” she wrote in the caption.

Watch Christine And The Queens cover “Blinding Lights” above.

After Hours is out now via Republic. Get it here.