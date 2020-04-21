When the coronavirus pandemic first began spreading, Christine And The Queens was one of the premier artists to begin hosting nightly livestreams. The French pop singer has since been spending each day of quarantine in her living room performing music for her fans on social media. While Christine has been sharing songs off her recently released EP La Vita Nuova, the singer has also been gracing fans with covers of her favorite popular songs. One recent cover was a soaring rendition of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Now, Christine returns to put her own spin on one of Travis Scott’s hits.

To commemorate the recent stoner holiday, Christine And The Queens opted to give a rendition of Scott’s “Highest In The Room.” “Morning after 4/20,” she wrote, sharing the video to Instagram. Using a mixed vocal track and expansive synths to provide a backbeat, Christine passionately delivered each lyric.

Partway through the cover, Christine added another layer of her own influence by translating Scott’s original lyrics into her native French language. It’s clear Christine was having fun while performing the cover, as she kept catching herself grinning before getting back into character.

Watch Christine’s “Highest In The Room” cover above.

La Vita Nuova is out now via Because Music. Get it here.