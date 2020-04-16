Christine And The Queens Shares The Haunting Bonus Track ‘I Disappear In Your Arms’

While people across the globe remain at home in quarantine, many musicians are using their newfound free time to work on new projects. Christine And The Queens has been particularly prolific. When a stay-at-home order was originally put in place, Christine was one of the first musicians to begin nightly livestream concerts from her living room. The singer debuted a soaring cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” from her home. Now, Christine is offering up a bonus track from her recent EP.

Christine And The Queens shared “I Disappear In Your Arms” Thursday as a bonus song off her 5-track release La Vita Nuova. “I Disappear In Your Arms” is a haunting, disco-infused anthem. Over a thumping snare and low, metallic bass, Christine’s powerful vocals cut through. “Don’t you dare ask of the world to stop / Just as you leave / Don’t you dare let the substances drop / When I could grieve,” Christine sings.

The bonus track arrives following her La Vita Nuova short film that accompanied her EP. The film was a cinematic exploration of the themes touched upon in her album. Then entirety of the film was made up of impeccable choreography and even features a cameo from Caroline Polachek.

Listen to “I Disappear In Your Arms” above.

La Vita Nuova is out now via Because. Get it here.