Christine And The Queens Will Livestream Nightly Gigs To Encourage Social Distancing

With the coronavirus pandemic pushing people to stay inside and practice social distancing, musicians are taking it upon themselves to offer virtual entertainment in a time of solitude and isolation. Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is livestreaming daily performances from the comfort of his own home while Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed an entire concert via livestream. Christine And The Queens is the next musician to follow suit. The singer is hosting nightly livestreamed gigs from her studio in order to entertain those practicing social distancing.

The singer posted a snippet of her singing “People I’ve Been Sad” to promote the nightly livestream sessions dubbed “Together At Home.” “why not meet everyday at 6pm EST on my Instagram?” the singer wrote on in the caption. “I’ll find a way to deal with the ENNUI. Guests and weird concepts included.”

why not meet everyday at 6pm EST on my Instagram? I’ll find a way to deal with the ENNUI. Guests and weird concepts included. 🕊♥️ Rdv à 18h sur mon Instagram pour tromper l’ennui, avec des invités de choix et des concepts douteux. (Aujourd’hui c’était du chant + vélo qui grince) pic.twitter.com/17HsBMVD4z — Chris (@QueensChristine) March 16, 2020

The singer will be performing shows from her studio every night and posting them to her Instagram page. “We have a lot of absurd concepts to work on,” Christine announced. The singer called upon her friends Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek to possibly join her nightly streams as guest stars, but both artists have yet to confirm.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.