Last month, the Saturday Night Live stage was used by Justin Bieber to inject an added dose of anticipation prior to the release of his Changes album. In the latest episode of the sketch comedy show The Weeknd did the same as the singer hit the late-night stage for the third time in his career to perform a pair of tracks from his upcoming album After Hours, which is set to arrive next week.

Beginning the night with “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd took the stage in a red suit jacket, black button-up shirt and tie, and special effects-made wounds to his face. This look has become the foundation of The Weeknd’s promotional run for the album for much of the year. Backed by blinding lights themselves, he delivered a thrilling performance of the After Hours single.

Moving on to his next performance of the night, The Weeknd opted to debut a new, more stripped-down song than his upcoming album’s three singles. “Sacred To Love,” which is set to appear on After Hours, was an emotional ballad that sees him in a lane similar to that of his 2013 album, Kiss Land.

In his sit-down with CR Men, The Weeknd spoke on the confidence he has about After Hours. “There’s also a very committed vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen.”

To watch the performances, press play on the videos above. After Hours is out 3/20 via XO and Republic. Pre-order it here.