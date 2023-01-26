Coldplay added US dates to their expansive Music Of The Spheres Tour earlier this month, but they apparently have time to visit old stomping grounds in early February. Today, January 26, Saturday Night Live announced Coldplay will serve as the musical guest for the February 4 episode, which will simultaneously serve as Pedro Pascal’s SNL hosting debut.

Pedro Pascal and @coldplay are here next week!!! pic.twitter.com/kX10h71VEx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2023

Coldplay is so prolific that instead of promoting yet another return to Saturday Night Live, they’re busy opening up the presale for their September show at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California:

The general sales for LA (Sept 30), Seattle (Sept 20), Vancouver (Sept 22) and San Diego (Sept 27) begin tomorrow, Friday 27th, at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/q91PX9zfzM — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 26, 2023

Coldplay’s first appearance on SNL came on April 7, 2001 with Alec Baldwin as the host. The seven-time Grammy winners returned for Lindsay Lohan’s episode in May 2005, Jon Hamm’s episode in October 2008, Emma Stone’s episode in November 2011, Andrew Garfield’s episode in May 2014, and Kristen Stewart’s episode in November 2019 (as logged by Fandom). Their upcoming appearance will be their seventh, and per data collected by The Things in 2022, only a few musical guests have done the show more times than that.

Pascal won’t be overshadowed, though. The actor is currently the lead in HBO’s The Last Of Us and also stars in The Mandalorian on Disney+. Previously, he earned acclaim in Narcos.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres Tour is scheduled to hit Sao Paulo, Brazil from March 10 to 18 and will snake through the UK and Europe before hitting North America in September.

This weekend’s SNL will feature Michael B. Jordan as the host and Lil Baby as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.