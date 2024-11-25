Chappell Roan has become primarily known for a couple of things in 2024: Bops like “Good Luck, Babe!” and speaking out about her problems with fame. Her openness about these issues has inspired other celebrities to speak out, and that list now includes Daniel Craig.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Craig said of Roan:

“I really admire the guts to say those things. Celebrity kills you. Really, it’s a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you’ve got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face, because it’s so easy to be tempted.”

This comes shortly after Miley Cyrus also had Roan’s back, saying, “I wish people would not give her a hard time. It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password.”

Yet another celebrity, Mariah Carey, also shared her thoughts on Roan in a recent interview, saying, “Well, I have been through my share of dramas and it’s not fun because you grow up thinking, ‘I want to be famous.’ I mean, really with me, it was always, ‘I want to be a singer. I want to write songs.’ But ‘I want to be famous’ was right there with it. I feel like it was probably because I didn’t feel like I was good enough on my own because of the things I went through growing up. And that’s not a good way to feel, you know?”