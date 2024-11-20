In the midst of her unexpected breakout year, rising star Chappell Roan has made waves and ruffled feathers with her stance on her newfound fame. The self-proclaimed Midwest Princess has made her need for boundaries with fans fairly clear, and complained about “weird” behavior from her most enthusiastic supporters.

However, her stance has found plenty of support in the creative community, from fellow singers like Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, and now, Miley Cyrus. The “Flowers” singer told Harper’s Bazaar, “I wish people would not give [Roan] a hard time,” when asked about the singer’s stunning and sudden notoriety. “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram,” she noted. “That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now.” She even added an interesting note that could be taken as advice for Chappell: “I don’t even have my Instagram password.” There’s no doubt that a certain old-school approach to social media — hiring a social media manager and giving her passwords — might help to buffer Chappell Roan from the sort of draining parasocial interactions that have hounded other stars like Doja Cat, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion. While it certainly seems that social media helped launch her career, she’s almost certainly at the stage where she doesn’t really need it anymore to keep herself at the forefront of pop culture.