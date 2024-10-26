Yesterday (October 25), Chappell Roan ditched her Sweat Tour disguise to attend Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour film screening at NYA East in Los Angeles, California. But as the “Hot To Go” singer walked the premiere’s festive purple carpet, Chappell Roan found herself face-to-face with a not-so-friendly blast from her recent past.

As the pop star changed poses for the on-site photographers, Chappell Roan noticed the camera person whom she had a past dusk up with. After spotting them in the crowd, Chappell Roan rushed over to demand an apology following their “rude” behavior. In the clip (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave), Chappell Roan can be heard saying: “You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me.”

It is unclear if the working professional gave into Chappell Roan’s request as the video cuts off after her statement. While users online believe this photographer was the same individual from a viral red carpet exchange at the 2024 MTV VMAs, that incident took place in September. Based on Chappell Roan’s comments this is a separate matter surrounding the 2024 Grammys, which were held February.

Chappell Roan is enforcing boundaries with fans and media professionals alike.