DannyLux is charming fans around the world with his sad sierreño songs, as the rising Chicano star is putting an alternative twist on the age-old Mexican genre. After scoring multiple hits and receiving a co-sign from Coldplay, DannyLux will have a full-circle moment at Coachella this weekend. The Desert Hot Springs native is one of the Latin performers on the line-up this year.

“When I was growing up, I would always hear people say, ‘Oh, there’s traffic because it’s Coachella weekend and all these artists are gathering,’” he recalls. “I remember I would always want to go. It’s such a sick feeling that my first time going is going to be for me performing.”

DannyLux is leading the new wave of Gen-Z musicians on both sides of the Mexican-US border who are redefining corridos and sierreño music for a younger generation. After gaining momentum on TikTok, he landed a big hit in 2021 with “Jugaste y Sufrí,” a collaboration with Eslabon Armado. As the sole songwriter of the emo breakup song, he reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Songwriters Chart, pushing Bad Bunny to the runner-up spot.

Last year, Coldplay handpicked DannyLux to open for the band’s Music Of Spheres World Tour in dates across Mexico. He also signed with Warner Music Latina and released his breakthrough album Perdido En Ti. In between rehearsals for Coachella, DannyLux talked with Uproxx over Zoom about Latin representation at the festival, his performance, and what’s coming next.

How do you feel to be performing at Coachella this year?

It just feels like such a big blessing, and honestly, I just feel so honored to be alongside so many other talented artists. It’s crazy because my dad, he used to work for a company that would pick up the trash. They would book him to pick up the trash at Coachella. It feels so sick to be able to take my dad back to Coachella, but this time he is going to be backstage with me.

What can we expect from your performance?

Honestly, these performances are probably going to be the most energetic ones we’re doing. We’re putting screens in the back. We have visual effects. We have surprise guests. It’s going to be sick.

What do you think about Bad Bunny making history as Coachella’s first Latin headliner?

I feel like it’s such a sick thing because it kind of represents the whole Latin community. It just goes to show how far we can actually get to. It’s so sick to even be playing at the same place as him. It’s an honor.

We’re also seeing more Mexican and Mexican-American acts like yourself, Becky G, Bratty, and Conexión Divina on the line-up this year.