Demi Lovato has changed her tune in a major way.

From a searing political indictment to an uplifting Bill Withers cover, the new presidential administration has definitely shifted the pop star’s perspective. While last year was a doozy for most people, it’s hard to think of anyone who showed more resilience than Lovato. She’s been through struggles like rehab and relapse in the past, and kicked off 2020 with a poignant reflection on that in the song “Anyone.” She also performed that track at last year’s Grammys, but began to pivot to more political fare by last year’s Billboard awards, where she debuted the political ballad “Commander In Chief.”

Recently, she’s been letting fans know that a new Youtube documentary called Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil will be dropping in March, addressing some of what’s been going on over the last two years, but put promoting that on hold to share her excitement about being asked to perform during tonight’s Inauguration show.

What a historic day and evening ahead 🇺🇸 Can’t wait to perform tonight during “Celebrating America” at 8:30pm ET/PT ❤️ Tune in at https://t.co/02HfyM5ydt@bideninaugural #Inauguration2021 https://t.co/Juo83I66E0 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 20, 2021

According to the Presidential Inaugural Committee, tonight’s performances “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.” What better way to achieve that end than honoring Bill Withers at the same time? Lovato opted for a true-to-form cover of the classic that was one of the high points in a long, eventful night. And what a lovely day today was for a country that has recently been through so much heartache and turmoil. Watch the performance above.