The two most impactful touring musicians of 2023, without question, are Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. It’s been a big deal when either of them has done pretty much anything this year, so it was certainly momentous when their paths crossed last night (October 11): Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film.

They posed for red-carpet photos together and Swift later shared a video of her and Beyoncé posing in theater seats. Her caption paid tribute to Bey and expressed gratitude for her showing up: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Per The New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan, the two apparently had dinner together before the event, too.

Earlier in the day, Swift shared a post before the premiere, writing, “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now…”

Check out our review of the Eras Tour film here.