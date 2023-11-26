beyonce
Getty Image
Music

Beyoncé’s Star-Studded ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film World Premiere Was Attended By Lizzo, Chlöe x Halle, Janelle Monáe, And More

For Beyoncé, it’s go big or go home. That’s how she treated her award-winning Renaissance World Tour and the same goes for the premiere of her forthcoming concert film. Although the public won’t have a chance to see it until next month, on Saturday, November 25, the Grammy Award record holder’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, held a special, chromed-out premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

At the premiere, the silver carpet was filled with several star-studded appearances, including card-carrying Beehive member Lizzo, Beyoncé’s musical mentees star Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Janelle Monáe, Normani, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, and more. Thanks to clips captured by Variety, fans on social media were able to dazzle in all the over-the-top looks from the evening.

The onscreen reunion of Destiny’s Child’s longstanding members brought tears to viewers’ eyes. But the gang, including Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson, were all present for the film’s premiere.

Several entertainers who lent their talents to the Renaissance album were in attendance as well. TS Madison and Kevin Aviance strutted their best look on the chrome carpet.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is slated to hit theaters on December 1. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×