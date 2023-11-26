For Beyoncé, it’s go big or go home. That’s how she treated her award-winning Renaissance World Tour and the same goes for the premiere of her forthcoming concert film. Although the public won’t have a chance to see it until next month, on Saturday, November 25, the Grammy Award record holder’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, held a special, chromed-out premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

At the premiere, the silver carpet was filled with several star-studded appearances, including card-carrying Beehive member Lizzo, Beyoncé’s musical mentees star Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Janelle Monáe, Normani, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, and more. Thanks to clips captured by Variety, fans on social media were able to dazzle in all the over-the-top looks from the evening.

Lizzo poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance film. pic.twitter.com/xD0xCNUwpk — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

Janelle Monáe poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance film. pic.twitter.com/jmAZZt4rfF — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

Halle Bailey poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance film. pic.twitter.com/QAUntiLDr2 — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

Normani’s full entrance at the Renaissance Film premiere 🪩🖤 pic.twitter.com/hN4fEIfcVB — j a m e s ☆ (@jam3swin) November 26, 2023

Coco Jones poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance concert film. pic.twitter.com/q3nE10tHJz — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

The onscreen reunion of Destiny’s Child’s longstanding members brought tears to viewers’ eyes. But the gang, including Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson, were all present for the film’s premiere.

Michelle Williams poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance concert film. pic.twitter.com/5VNCbvpYxK — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

.@LeToyaLuckett of Destiny’s Child has arrived to support the premiere of Beyoncé’s #RenaissanceTheFilm pic.twitter.com/4dU8Utnmgr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 26, 2023

LaTavia Roberson poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance concert film. pic.twitter.com/ejzBt1UwcI — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

Several entertainers who lent their talents to the Renaissance album were in attendance as well. TS Madison and Kevin Aviance strutted their best look on the chrome carpet.

Kevin Aviance poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance concert film. pic.twitter.com/dLf1Q8u4he — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

Ts Madison poses for photos at the premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance film. pic.twitter.com/i8GKlOFYTJ — Variety (@Variety) November 26, 2023

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is slated to hit theaters on December 1. Find more information here.

