Earlier this year, Katy Perry departed American Idol and suggested that “new music” was the reason why. Since then, Perry has released “Woman’s World” and “Lifetimes” to mixed reviews (to say the least), but Perry will be celebrated by MTV next month.

On Thursday, August 15, the MTV Video Music Awards announced Perry as this year’s Video Vanguard Award honoree. The 2024 VMAs will air live on Wednesday, September 11. Perry is expected to release her 143 album on September 20.

According to Billboard, Perry will “perform a career-spanning medley.”

“Perry, who hosted the VMAs in 2017, will be the first person to, over the course of a career, host and receive both of the show’s marquee awards — making her a VMAs MVP,” Billboard relayed, referencing Perry’s Video Of The Year win for “Firework” in 2011.

Perry will mark the seventh woman in a row to claim the award, following Shakira (2023), Nicki Minaj (’22), Missy Elliott (’19), Jennifer Lopez (’18), Pink (’17), and Rihanna (’16).

Earlier this week, MTV announced Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro as performers.

Taylor Swift leads all artists in nominations with 10, including Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year. Post Malone is nominated for nine awards, while Carpenter, Ariana Grande, and Eminem each have six. See the full list of 2024 MTV VMAs nominees here.